Leclerc: PL3 unsatisfactory

A few minutes after the green light was displayed at the bottom of the pit lane for the start of the third free practice session of the Monaco Grand Prix, it immediately became clear to the drivers that the track at first it was more slippery compared to yesterday and the times reflected this feeling since at the beginning we didn’t go beyond 1’15”.

As the minutes went by, the track got rubberized and there was no way to know the new ‘limit’ because in the final, just when the drivers were about to record the best partial times thanks to exponentially growing tires, there was first a Virtual Safety Car due to Kevin Magnussen’s technical problem at the Portier (following an overheating suffered after a long run at Sainte-Devote ) and for the mistake of Lewis Hamilton who ended up in the barrier at the Mirabeau causing a red flag which essentially ended hostilities five minutes early.

The Red Bulls dominated the session with 73 thousandths to divide Max Verstappen from Sergio Perez, but in the end Fernando Alonso would certainly have had the chance to shuffle the cards in the light of the tenth and a half that separated Lance Stroll from the Dutchman. The Ferraris didn’t shine and, indeed, Charles Leclerc even asked for a change in set-up after the first run.

What he said #Leclerc: at pools 2 he has to lift his foot, which also affects speed significantly. #SF23 16 in difficulty due to too much jumping #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/HVJGpt2EZQ — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) May 27, 2023

In fact, right from the first flying lap, the home driver had many difficulties in taming his Ferrari SF-23 at the entrance to the first Variante delle Piscine where, unlike his rivals, Leclerc was forced to lift his foot from the accelerator to effect of the hopping to which his single-seater was subjected. The mechanics raised the car at the rear after the driver’s request made necessary by an extreme behavior of the car, but Leclerc due to the traffic and a further loss of the rear at the exit from the pools was unable to complete a ‘clean’ lap ‘ also stopping in the pits to slightly correct the front wing adjustment. A third free practice session therefore not easy for Leclerc who will show up in Qualifying after remaining 699 thousandths behind Verstappen in seventh position in a session made little indicative by a troubled finish in terms of activity on the track.