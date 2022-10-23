Qualifying for the United States Grand Prix was perfect for the Ferraris. The Maranello team in fact placed an unexpected 1-2, with Carlos Sainz very good in conquering his third pole position of the season, beating his boxmate by a few thousandths. Charles Leclerc. There penalty of ten positions on the grid who will have to serve the Monegasque driver for replacing the ICE and turbo, however, will prevent the Cavallino fans from seeing an all-red front row on the Austin ‘starting grid’. If for Sainz the declared target is that of victory, despite a more competitive Red Bull in the race and a Max Verstappen ready to do everything possible to dedicate any success to the memory of Dietrich Mateschitz, Leclerc’s ambition is less specific.

The goal of the Monegasque will in fact be to shoot well and then try to quickly go up the positions to get closer to the leading ‘pack’. “It was a complicated qualifying, partly because of the wind – explained Leclerc at the end of Q3 – unfortunately I will not start from second position due to the penalty I have to serve, so my goal will be to recover as many positions as possible at the start and take every opportunity to get back to fighting up front. I also wish to offer my sincere condolences to Dietrich Mateschitz’s family and friends – added the Monegasque, recalling the mourning that hit the Red Bull world – ua person who will miss him a lot and who will always be remembered for the great goals he has achieved in his life “.