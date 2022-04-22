The Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola will host the first European stage of the Formula 1 championship this weekend, with the Cavallino team that after three races has shown that it can play for the title thanks to a car that is finally competitive. Before the asphalt of the Emilia Romagna circuit welcomes the Red and its rivals, however, on the Bolognese track there was room for a confrontation at home between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who took to the track driving two specimens of the Ferrari 296 GTSthe spider version of the 296 GTB.

The new open-air supercar of the Cavallino made its world premiere on April 19 during a digital unveil and took advantage of the home stage of F1 for a special shakedown with the two drivers of the Maranello team. On one side. precisely the Monegasque leader of the drivers’ classification, who had the opportunity to test a standard version and on the other the Spanish driver who instead was behind the wheel of the Ferrari 296 GTS Assetto Fioranothe more track-focused variant that uses carbon fiber and some specifications to be even more performing.

The Prancing Horse’s V6 berlinetta is equipped with a hybrid powertrain that combines the 2.9 turbo six-cylinder engine that delivers 663 hp at 8,000 rpm with a 122 kW axial flow electric unit and a 7.45 kWh high voltage battery that guarantees a full electric range of 25 km. The overall power of the system is thus 830 hp and 740 Nm of maximum torque. The performance of the six-cylinder that we had a preview of on the Monteblanco circuit and on the roads of Andalusia allows in this case to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds and to reach a maximum speed of over 330 km / h. . Instead, it takes 7.6 seconds to cover the 0-200. The addition of the hood led the Maranello technicians to modify the engine compartment to allow the housing of the roof, with the need to redesign the sound supply system, the so-called “hot pipe” which allowed the sound of the V6 to be brought into the passenger compartment directly from the emission treatment point, giving that vocality that we had been able to fully appreciate on the 296 GTB. The presence of the hard-top has also brought strength to a slight increase in weight, with 70 kg more than the coupé version for a total of 1,540 kg and a weight-to-power ratio of 1.86 kg / CV. The two Ferrari drivers enjoyed a friendly distance challenge on the Imola track, taking advantage of the opportunity to capture a few moments at the wheel of the new Cavallino spider.