Leclerc, returning home to Monte Carlo at the wheel of a Ferrari Purosangue and covering some sections of the track where he had triumphed in Mayhe slightly hit a Volkswagen Touran in front of him at the Loews Hairpin, the slowest point on the Monaco circuit.

After the slight bump, the Ferrari driver made sure everything was fine. Fortunately the damage was minimal and there were no consequences.

The images of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outcry fun among users. Imagine the reaction of the other driver when he discovered that the one who hit him was a Formula 1 driver who raced and won on that same asphalt at the wheel of a Ferrari.



