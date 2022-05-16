The video of the incident of Charles Leclerc in Monaco at the wheel of the Ferrari 312 B3 from Niki Lauda. On the occasion of an exhibition at the Grand Prix Monaco Historique the Ferrari driver lost control of the historic single-seater and ended up on the wall at the Rascasse.

During the demonstration lap Leclerc at one point lost control of the Ferrari with which Lauda raced the championship. Formula 1 of 1973. Arrived at the hairpin of the Rascasse he arrived long and in setting the trajectory. Unfortunately then he lost the rear, ending up with the rear on the barriers.

Leclerc against the barriers at Rascasse with Lauda’s Ferrari 312 B3

The Ferrari 312 B3 mainly suffered damage to the wing and other parts of the bodywork. After the bang Leclerc managed to restart and bring the car to the starting straight. The accident probably occurred due to a brake failure.

