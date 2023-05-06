After the good result in Baku, the Ferrari arrived in Miami hoping to confirm the progress seen a week ago in Azerbaijan. Some updates they arrived on the SF-23 and there was therefore waiting to find out if it had been possible to shorten the gap that separates the Reds from the very fast Red Bulls. It must be said that in their declarations on Thursday the Ferrari standard bearers had been rather cautious, admitting that the road to joining the team directed by Christian Horner was anything but easy.

In free tests of the Miami Grand Prix, the Prancing Horse finished at second place with Carlos Sainz and third with Charles Leclerc, after a work concentrated precisely on testing the developments and on finding the best set-up for the single-seater. If the attack on the flying lap seemed comforting, there seems to be a lot to improve on the race pace, with Max Verstappen looking like he’s from another planet. Sainz tried the Soft tire in race configuration, while Leclerc used the Medium. The Monegasque was the unfortunate protagonist of an accident in Turn 7in which he ended up against the barriers, damaging the front right suspension of his single-seater and forcing Race Direction to display the red flag a few minutes from the end.

Sainz’s Friday analysis

The Spaniard, 2nd in 1’28.315, commented on his first day of practice in Miami as follows: “As expected, today in Miami was a Friday of intense work, with high temperatures and many laps completed. The asphalt is very different from last year’s and so it was important to get used to the new track conditions.

We completed the agreed program, tested all three compounds available and collected a lot of data to be analyzed this evening”.

Leclerc’s Friday analysis

The Monegasque, 3rd in 1’28.398, seemed aware of Red Bull’s superiority: “The sensations in the car are good over one lap. As far as race pace is concerned, however, we are still missing something compared to our rivals and we are working on this aspect. Let’s see what we can achieve tomorrow. There’s not much to discuss about the accident: I pushed too hard. If we are there on the pace in qualifying, on the other hand we are very far away on the race pace from Red Bull. I’m in another category again.”