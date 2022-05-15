Unfortunate episode for Charles Leclerc in his Principality of Monaco, where he returned this weekend to perform at the wheel of the historic Ferrari 312 B3-74 to the Historic Monaco Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver and world ranking leader, at the controls of the Red used by Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni in the 1974 world championship and in the first part of the 1975 season, it has in fact sensationally lost control of the car at the entrance to La Rascasseimpacting the barriers and seriously damaging the rear wing.

An error that aroused an obvious embarrassment in the Monegasque, who subsequently described what happened in those moments in a tweet. In the explanation given by number 16, Leclerc had indicated to “Having lost the brakes” in the final stretch of the city route, which then generated the spin and contact with the barriers. Also following these declarations, the Ferrari technicians analyzed the 312 B3-74 in more detail, to find the cause of what happened.

In the hours following the accident, the official Twitter account of the Scuderia Ferrari in fact, he briefly stated the technical problem that occurred on the car, confirming the feelings reported by his driver: “Charles had a lot of fun in the spectacle race of the Monaco Historic Grand Prix – it is read – driving Niki Lauda’s 312 B3-74, until a brake problem he put an end to the race on his last lap ”.

