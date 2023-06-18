Change of attitude

The clarification after tension. First, hot, at the end of qualifying, Charles Leclerc had let himself go with fiery words towards the Ferrari pit wallcriticizing the team’s strategy in no uncertain terms, guilty according to him of not listening to him, leaving him on the intermediate tires for too long in the initial phase of Q2, when the Monegasque invoked soft tires to be able to set a faster time than that of its rivals.

However, the strategy that Ferrari adopted with Leclerc was almost the same used by all the other teams for their drivers, with the exception of Alex Albon and Williams, who picked up the joker by immediately taking advantage of the slick tyre. Obviously though Leclerc was called to order after his verbal ‘intemperances’ and returned to speak to the microphones of Sky Sports F1just as his team principal Frederic Vasseur was being interviewed, to ‘apologize’.

Leclerc’s reflection

“I didn’t do a good job – admitted Leclerc, heartened with a look by the French manager, already his point of reference in Sauber – there were many of us with this plan and in the end I didn’t make it compared to the others. We’ll talk to the team to improve, because it wasn’t a good day. I let myself go a little – admitted on #16, referring to previously released statements – there’s a lot of passion, a lot of desire to do well, and today didn’t go the way we wanted“.

At this point Leclerc concentrated on tomorrow’s race, not loading the environment with expectations but recognizing that the performance shown by the SF-23 in free practice makes legitimate to dream of an important comeback: “Looking at the race, if it’s dry, we can make a good comeback. Where we can go we’ll see, but we have a car that was competitive on Friday. This gives me confidence that it can be done. The sensations were very good yesterday, this is a positive aspect”.