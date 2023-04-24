For those who believe in spells, there is a must-break spell in Baku. Since the Azerbaijan GP has existed, Charles Leclerc has never stood on the podium. Yet the circuit on the shores of the Caspian Sea smiled at him at least a couple of times. In 2017, the season of the Formula 2 title, he wanted to race at all costs, after having lost his father Hervé just a few days earlier, and he won the race. On the plane that took him there, during the outward journey, he met an incredulous Maurizio Arrivabene, then team principal of the Cavallino, who exclaimed: “What are you doing here?”. Answer from Charles: “I have a task to complete…”.