It is a Ferrari that continues to get us used to temponi on the flying lap in terms of qualifying, but which instead tends to struggle a lot on the race pace. Two characteristics that emerged with particular clarity in the second free practice session in Barcelona, ​​with Charles Leclerc who flew to take the best performance only to lose consistency in the long run.

This time, however, particular attention will also have to be paid to Mercedes which, thanks to an excellent package of updates between the engine and chassis, seem to be able to annoy the front and be a bit referee in what is still the first round of the world championship duel between the Cavallino and Red Bull.

“Our laps in the qualifying configuration were not bad, but we have aStill a lot of work to do, especially on tire management and race pace – commented Leclerc – In the long run we went better with the Soft compound than the Medium, but tonight we will analyze all the data collected, which are much more significant than those we had from the winter tests, so as to identify the margins for improvement that exist for us on this track. “.