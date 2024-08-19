Charles Leclerc’s Dreams

Charles Leclerc27 years old in two months, has been a Ferrari driver for five and a half years. Extremely fast, emotional and characterized by ups and downs, of the heart: this is how the Monegasque has won over the fans of the Prancing Horse. The Reds have not yet put the best car of the lot in his hands, but Leclerc continues to believe in it, so much so that in January he made official the multi-year renewal with his favorite team: “I always had four goals: the first was to get to Formula 1, the second was to one day become a Ferrari driver, the third was to win in Monte Carlo. And I have achieved all of these. Missing the fourth, the most important, becoming world champion and I’m still working on that“, he told Gentleman’s Journal.

It all started from a lie

In the interview with the British magazine, Leclerc then told a curious episode of his childhood which marked his life definitively: behind his debut in karting there is in fact a little lie told to his father Hervé. It was the early 2000s.

“I told my father I wasn’t well, lying to him. I told him I was sick, but I wasn’t. I just didn’t want to go to school.. He believed it, so I stayed with him. Fate wanted that day he had to go visit his best friend Philippe Bianchi (Jules’s father, ed.)who ran a kart track at the time. It was an hour and a half from Monaco and I went with him. There was a kart already set up for a child my age and so I took a lap. From that moment on, it was clear what I wanted to do in life…” A few years later, in 2009, he became the youngest winner of the French karting championship. The rest, as they say, is history.