Leclerc explains Ferrari’s work

With the good performance in Monza and the victory in Singapore, Ferrari certainly heads into the Suzuka weekend with a lot of confidence. It is understood that the Japanese track is one of Red Bull’s favorite hunting grounds and that its corners could cause difficulties for the SF-23. A car which, however, was also due to go into crisis at Marina Bay, where instead it interrupted the Milton Keynes team’s progress. We will find out this weekend whether this reversal of the hierarchies was a coincidence. One certainty we have up to this moment is that Ferrari is taking advantage of the end of the season to improve its weak points.

“Understand” is a verb that Red fans learned to hate in the previous management, but it has been used a lot in recent days by Frederic Vasseur, who spoke about understanding the car and the nature of its limits. Charles too Leclerc he seemed very optimistic about the progress of this process.

Leclerc’s words

“The 2024 project is very different from the car we have this year. And everything we’ve learned so far confirms that the choice we’ve made for next year is a good one“, these were Leclerc’s words before the Singapore Grand Prix even took place.

“We learned a lot in Monza, especially about our weak points. After the home race we understood more things that are positive for this year, even if it will be a small step in the right direction, but above all for the design of next year’s car, which is positive. The more we learn, the better for the final details of next year’s car. It’s very important and it was really good to understand this before the end of the season, as we still have quite a few races left and we can push a little more in this direction. In Monza we tried some things to make sure that was really the case, and so it was. In Zandvoort and Monza we learned a lot: the current season certainly won’t change, but with a view to 2024 it’s a really good step forward“.

“It would be easy to say that we have it all figured out now. We have understood good things in the last few races, but whether this is all or not is difficult to say until we have implemented our development program,” concluded the Monegasque. “I’m not sure this understanding is all we needed to find to close the gap on Red Bull, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.“.