Berlin (DPA)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won his second out of three Formula 1 races by winning the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, while world champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull’s driver, failed, to finish the race.

Leclerc, the leader in the drivers’ category, did not find any competition for the lead in the race, especially since he led from the start, especially since he started from the first position.

Verstappen lost more points in his fight for the world title, when he stopped on lap 40 out of 58 laps on the 5,278-km Albert Park track in Melbourne, reporting ‘smelling some strange liquid’.

This is the second time this year that Verstappen has failed to finish the race, leaving Ferrari with a lead in the constructors’ category, although Ferrari’s second driver Carlos Sainz ended his gravel race after just two laps.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez finished second and Mercedes’ George Russell third, ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth.

The next race is the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, on April 24.