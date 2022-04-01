Pole and victory in the first race of the season; second position in qualifying and second position in the race in the second round of the championship. Hardly Charles Leclerc he could have imagined a better start than 2022. The new era of Formula 1, awaited like Christmas by children in Maranello, at least for the moment seems to be colored above all by Ferrari-red. The Cavallino, as he pointed out with some pride Mattia Binotto, won 78 points out of 88 available in the first two GPs, and leads both world classifications with authority. Leclerc is first in the drivers’ classification with 12 points clear of his teammate Carlos Sainz and 20 points over Max Verstappen and Ferrari among the constructors already has a greater haul than that obtained together by Red Bull and Mercedes.

Obviously we are only at the dawn of a very long World Championship, which will present another 21 appointments, and it is too early to feel the favorites for the title. From within the same red environment, however, optimism filters. There is trust above all in Leclerc, a designated ‘little horse’ on which to bet already since 2019 – the year in which he was joined by Sebastian Vettel – and perhaps now ready to aim for the big target, also helped by a car that is finally competitive. Marc Gené, historic test driver of the Maranello team, underlined the progress made by Leclerc during the winter. Speaking to the official Formula 1 podcast, F1 Nationthe former Minardi and Williams driver called the Monegasque a “Leclerc 2.0“ compared to the past.

“Charles used to be very emotionalor – said Gené – while this year a lot has changed. Charles became like a 2.0 version of himself. When I went to Barcelona, ​​for the tests, we spent a lot of time together and he had completely changed in his mentality and in his attitude. You can see it. [In Bahrain] I expected him to be already in seventh heaven after qualifying, after pole and then after the race. Instead he looked much more mature and aware of the fact that this is a very long championship “. A maturity that could prove to be key in the course of a head-to-head that promises to be very long against the reigning champion, Max Verstappen.