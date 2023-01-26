The three days of private tests organized by the Ferrari on the home track of Fiorano. At the wheel of the SF21, used for this ‘track training’ session waiting to get serious with the presentation of the 2023 single-seater – which will be unveiled on Valentine’s Day – the Scuderia test driver, Robert Shwartzman, and the two owners: Carlos Sainz e Charles Leclerc.

Yesterday was the day of the Spanish driver, while today the Monegasque, reigning vice world champion, was a great protagonist at the wheel, also welcomed by the team principal Frederic Vasseur, who did not fail to make an appearance in the pits to say goodbye to his #16. The class of 1997, who at the end of the day didn’t shy away from the task of signing autographs and taking pictures selfies with the many fans crowded outside the track nets, he arrived at the circuit accompanied by his brother Arthur, a Ferrari Driver Academy driver, who followed the entire three days from the garage.

Leclerc took to the track for the first time at 10am for an installation lap on wet tyres. But then he continued his work with the dry tyres. Thanks to the much improved track conditions compared to the past few days, the Ferrari driver completed an impressive 56 laps until the lunch break, completing the program that had originally been devised by the team. In addition to the aforementioned neo-team principal Vasseur, his teammate Carlos Sainz also arrived to observe him in the garage. In the afternoon Leclerc continued to ride on slick tires bringing the total for the day to 123 roundsequal to 366 kilometers.