“It’s not about defeating Russia militarily, because in ten years it would start all over again. We have to persuade every single Russian that for his good, systemic change in Russia is needed,” 1983 Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Walesa told the Trento Economics Festival. The former Polish trade unionist and president then reflected on the Ukrainian reaction to the Russian invasion. “Russians kill women and children, destroy homes… it’s hard to accept being alone in defense. I have the Nobel Peace Prize, I’m for peace, but if Russia attacks Poland I’ll start fighting despite my Nobel”. Walesa: “If we hadn’t joined NATO and Europe today the war would have reached Poland too”



