Lecco striker expelled: caught peeing on the pitch

Yesterday, March 19, during the Serie C football matches, the incredible happened at the Garilli stadium in Piacenza. Cristian Bunino, striker born in 1996 from Lecco, was expelled from the field because he was fulfilling his physiological needs during the match.

Bunino was caught peeing by the referee, secluded in a hidden corner of the stadium, before being called by the coach onto the pitch to play. It was the 76th minute of a very important game of the season for promotion to Serie B.

The match director, applying the rules inflexibly, approaches Bunino and without hesitation draws out the red card amidst general disbelief. No one there and then understands the motivation.

Only after the match did the Lecco coach, Foschi, explain: “I was hoping that the trio of referees would use some common sense, but nothing. My footballer himself I think he did not know this rule ”. No substitution, therefore, no third striker for Lecco. The match against Piacenza finished 0-0.