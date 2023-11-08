Lecco – If it’s not therelast call, almost there. The recovery of the second day of Serie B comes at a delicate moment for Spezia. The wounds caused by the 3-0 defeat at Cremonese are still throbbing. The classic cries. The eagles are in third to last place and desperately need a victory to get out of the quicksand. Alvini, therefore, is at risk of dismissal. He still has a hand to play. But to save himself he will have to immediately find the joker on the Lecco pitch.

The official lineups

It must be said, in partial defense of the technician Fucecchio, that luck seems to have turned its back on him. Wisniewski, Hristov, Zurkowski, Gelashvili, Cipot and Bandinelli did not leave for Lombardy. Nikolaou is disqualified. As a result, the training practically took care of itself. Dragowski is in goal. The three-man defense, without a captain, is made up of Amian, Muhl and Bertola. In the middle of the pitch the big news is the return of Ekdal. After serving his three-match suspension, the Swede takes back his starting jersey. Alongside him is Salvatore Esposito, while on the outside the usual Reca and Elia move. Moro is the only striker. Behind him, free to invent, Kouda and Antonucci play.

On the other side there is Lecco di Emiliano Bonazzoli. An inconvenient customer who, after losing six of the first seven games, has achieved three consecutive useful results. For the occasion, the former Sampdoria striker lines up the usual 4-3-3 on the pitch. Melgrati is the goalkeeper. Protecting the number one born in ’94 are Celjak, Bianconi, Caporale and Lepore. Sersanti, Ionita and Guglielmotti are the midfielders. While Crociata, Buso and Novakovich move in attack.

