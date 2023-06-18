After a 2-1 success in the first leg away, Lecco also won the second leg playoff final and was promoted to Serie B after 50 years of waiting. Foggia starts strong and immediately takes the lead with Bjarkason in the 4th minute, then wastes the double with Ogunseye who shortly after commits a penalty foul on Bianconi. Lepore makes it 1-1 from the penalty spot in the 34th minute, in the second half Lakti who has just entered finds the 2-1 goal in the 77th minute, then Lepore in the final, in the 88th minute, signs his personal brace by extinguishing Foggia’s hopes.