Tragedy in Valgreghentino, a small hill town in the province of Lecco. Mother and son were found dead in their home. According to the first findings, it would have been a tragic domestic accident with the stairlift, also used because the woman was forced to stay in a wheelchair. The old woman and her son, who lived together, were found without them in their home, in via Don Carlo Sala. The carabinieri and the 118 rescuers intervened on the spot and were unable to do anything but ascertain the death.

The first investigations show that the accident occurred while the 54-year-old son was trying to help his elderly mother, as he used to do, to face the stairs of the house. The woman’s husband raised the alarm when he realized what had happened. The cause of the accident could have been a malfunction of the stairlift. The son, in an attempt to save his mother, fell in turn and both died.