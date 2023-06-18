Lecco Foggia streaming and live TV: where to see the return of the Serie C playoff final

LECCO FOGGIA STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 18 June 2023, at 17.30 Lecco and Foggia take the field at the Mario Ceppi stadium in Lecco, a match valid for the return of the 2022-2023 Serie C playoff final. Second and last act of the final which will decide which of the two teams will fly to Serie B. Where to see Lecco Foggia on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The final of the Serie C playoffs between Lecco and Foggia will be visible on live TV, in the clear (free), on Rai 2. But that’s not all. The match can be followed on Sky Sport and on all smart TVs through Eleven Sports or by connecting the televisions to a PlayStation and Xbox console, to the TIMVISION BOX or to Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire Stick TV devices. Finally, OneFootball, a platform that broadcasts the challenge with the pay-per-view formula using the app on the smart-tv.

Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Foggia Lecco is scheduled for 5.30 pm today, Sunday 18 June 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Lecco Foggia on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match: