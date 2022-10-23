In Group A the Renate stops. Siena falls unexpectedly in B, Lucchese takes the Tuscan derby. Juve Next Gen also rejoices

Usual rich Sunday program in Serie C: on the field all of group A, nine games of group B and one of group C. This time there is a double postponement on Monday: the big match Carrarese-Reggiana in the central group, in South Monterosi -Monopoli with Pippo Pancaro’s debut on the Apulian bench. Here is everything that happened today.

GROUP A – The top changes again: Renate misses a penalty with Maistrello and scores 0-0 with AlbinoLeffe, thus giving the primacy to Lecco who passes on the Arzignano field (2-0) with one goal per half – two headers – by Pinzauti and Battistini. Among the various direct clashes in the high range, the 1-0 shot by Feralpisalò in Lignano Sabbiadoro against Pordenone stands out: Pizzignacco with his saves keeps Vecchi’s team afloat, rewarded by the flash of the substitute D’Orazio on an assist from War. Second consecutive success for Vicenza, which passes in full recovery on the Sangiuliano City field thanks to Dalmonte’s left-handed from outside the area. Another important external blow is that of Novara – which came from three knockouts – at Euganeo (2-1): success matures here too after the 90 ‘, with Padova mocked by Rocca after Ceravolo had replied to Galuppini. The Pro Patria returns to success after four rounds by beating Virtus Verona (1-0) with the third goal in two matches by Stanzani (the red to Nalini was influential in the first half, for a blow to Boffelli). Juventus Next Gen smiles, for which Compagnon (1-0) is enough to beat a Triestina increasingly in crisis, in the fourth consecutive knockout despite the change on the bench. Beautiful victory – the third in the last four games – of Pro Sesto in Vercelli, a 2-1 result of the opportunities achieved by Bruschi and Gerbi (in the middle the provisional equal of Comi). Mantova wins in comeback with Pergolettese (2-1), after going under half-time for Pinton’s own goal: Procaccio’s entry changed the game, triggering goals from De Francesco and Mensah. The victory, on the other hand, remains a chimera for Piacenza, which returns with a point (2-2) from Trento: hosts ahead with Saporetti, overturn Rossetti and Persia but get back even with the penalty converted by Brighenti. See also Rada, Entella midfielder, celebrates his birthday from the window during Covid isolation

GROUP B – In front of all, at least for one evening, the unprecedented couple formed by Gubbio and Entella. Piero Braglia’s team struggled in the first half but then – pushed by the changes – took off with goals from Arena, Toscano and Spina. In the spectacular 3-2 comeback of the Entella sull’Ancona, there is already the hand of the rookie Gaston Ramirez who beats both corners from which the equal of Tenkorang and the overtaking of the former Faggioli (the Ancona was ahead 2-0 at the interval with Di Massimo’s brace, twice with the right to turn, then the expulsion of De Santis and the consequent penalty converted by Merkaj changed the course of the game). Cesena also continues to climb, which in full recovery overcomes the Fiorenzuola revelation (2-1) thanks to Corazza from the spot (five goals in the last three games for the center-forward, in the first half Mastroianni had responded to Albertini’s Juventus advantage). The important positive streak of Lucchese continues, beating Montevarchi (1-0, Bruzzaniti from outside the area) thus hitting the sixth consecutive useful result. The 2-2 of Rimini-Fermana was amusing, with the Romagna players coming up twice from the disadvantage: Delcarro responds to the magical punishment of Giandonato, Rosso in recovery replies to the penalty of Fischnaller. Siena falls unexpectedly (2-1), overturned on the field of Recanatese: the advantage of Paloschi is not enough, in the second half the one-two of Ventola and Sbaffo gives the freshman from the Marche the first three points of the season. Nicastro’s brace (who also misses a penalty) gives Pontedera the success (2-1) in the all-Tuscan match at San Donato Tavarnelle, which he had unlocked with Borghi. Sardinian derby with a thousand emotions: Torres-Olbia ends 1-1, in the first half Scappini misses a penalty but a little less than 5 ‘from the end gives the illusion of victory to the Sassari, but Vanni Sanna is frozen by the usual Ragatzu with a nice volley. Ends 0-0 Vis Pesaro-Alessandria, for the grays it is the third game in a row without conceding a goal. See also Alfredo Ramírez meets with mayors of Tierra Caliente and projects more than 236 million pesos for their municipalities

GROUP C – After 24 hours, Crotone replies to Catanzaro and thus remains in the wake: a weighty success from Lerda’s team, 4-2 at Turris (the second consecutive knockout) for which Maniero’s brace is not enough. Under a goal, the Calabrians react and stretch with Kargbo, Gomez and Tribuzzi, after the second goal by Maniero it is Chiricò who closes the accounts.

October 23 – 9:18 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lecco #Ramirez #enters #Entella #overturns #Ancona #Poker #Crotone