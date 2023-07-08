Who is silent, who rejoices and who protests. Different moods after the Federal Council, with comparisons that seem like two football fields: one for Reggina and Brescia, the other for Lecco and Perugia.

With a terse press release, Reggina, after the exclusion, only said that “it will continue its reasons in the subsequent phases of the trial”. Brescia is not rejoicing, which has decided not to comment on the imminent readmission: “It’s not elegant, let’s wait for the sentences” was leaked from the headquarters.

lecco-perugia

Instead those who rejoice (Lecco) and those who protest (Perugia) went wild. Thus Cristian Di Nunno, president of Lecco and son of the volcanic patron Paolo: “It is our ‘Liberation Day’. We have always believed in it, the idea of ​​risking ending up in D was an incredible burden. Now we must immediately work for the B with a team up to par and a better organized club. We are looking around for a sporting director, even though I, my father and my brother Gino (vice president, ed.) will always be a point of reference for coach Foschi. The stadium? We thank Padova for the hospitality, we will start immediately with the work to fix ours: it will be demanding, but we have to do it. I thank the fans for their support and patience”. Perugia does not give up. President Santopadre appeared in front of the FIGC headquarters and asked for the documents of the Federal Council: “We are amazed. From now on, the peremptoriness of certain deadlines is no longer valid, it is a heavy precedent. I am sorry for Di Nunno, but Lecco it had infrastructural problems. Among other things, with an email dated 7 June, Lega B had warned the semi-finalists to take responsibility for the stadiums. Perugia must stay inside, in a B at 20 or 21, we don’t care. We’ll go all the way.”