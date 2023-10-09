With a meager statement, Lecco sacked “Mister Serie B”, namely Luciano Foschi. “Calcio Lecco 1912 announces that it has relieved coach Luciano Foschi of his role as first team coach. In thanking him for his dedication to his work and for being the coach in achieving promotion to Serie B, the Club wishes the coach the best professional luck for the continuation of his career.”

For the rest the “smoke” was gray. That is, an agreement has not been reached (yet?) with Marco Zaffaroni, the coach who seemed one step away from Via Don Pozzi 1, home of the Bluceleste club. All other hypotheses remain open: from Aglietti to Liverani, with the remote hypothesis of Luciano De Paola and Antonio Calabro. The fact is that this afternoon the recovery training after the defeat in Cosenza will be led by Andrea Malgrati, Foschi’s deputy last season too, a former Lecco player, who for the moment remains in his place. The athletic trainer Pietro Guido Lietti was also released.