Loredana Lecciso reveals: “I didn’t go to Al Bano’s 80th birthday party because of Romina Power”

Loredana Lecciso speaking to Adnkronos, she is preparing to return to TV after a long absence with an image that she describes: ”More in keeping with my true nature. I am a mature woman and when I see videos from 20 years ago they almost make me tender because they have always portrayed me as an aggressive woman when in reality I am a fragile and sensitive person. This is my soul – continues the companion of Al Bano – and I think that the public who follows me, especially on social media, has now understood this”.

”Today I have several television projects in the pipeline – says the showgirl – which I have already proposed to some producers and which I hope will come to fruition. What I would like is to host an entertainment program written by me”.

Loredana Lecciso then he finally decided to reveal why he didn’t attend the celebrations at the Verona Arena for the 80th anniversary of Al Banowhere the couple’s children were present Jasmine And Al Bano Jr together with those had by the partner with Romina Power, Yari, Cristel And Romina Jr: ”I did it out of love for Al Bano, he wanted us all to be there, I accepted immediately with great enthusiasm but his ex-wife didn’t do the same. So, to avoid problems in Al Bano, I decided with great regret not to go there myself”.

Loredana Lecciso he then denies the rumors of a crisis with the Apulian singer: “I live with him, we are a family. Enough with this story of the ménage à trois, it’s a media invention. The facts are what count. With Romina and her family I have no problem. At the beginning I tried to have relationships with them but it wasn’t possible and it wasn’t my fault.”

”I’m tired of being ruined by families – concludes the showgirl – I met Al Bano when I was 27, we were both single and he had had another relationship before me. Then I took over, I didn’t ruin any weddings!”.

