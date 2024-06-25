Municipal elections in Bari, Leccese: “Dirty electoral campaign? Citizens are interested in programmes, not judicial issues. Abolition of the second round? Paradox of the CDX”

Bari has chosen Vito Leccese: he is the first Green mayor to lead a large city. Leccese (Csx) won the runoff by collecting the 70.72% of preferences. Fabio then emerged defeated Romitocandidate of Centre-right, which stopped at 28.73%. A triumph that Leccese dedicated to his own Brother: “He emigrated in the 70s, first to Australia and then to Milan, because Bari did not offer opportunities for his ambition and his visionary spirit. Last year he died from Covid. I will try to always carry the his severe and uncompromising gaze towards the city was a beacon for me and will be even more so in the coming years”. Republicanto. And again: “The credibility of twenty years of good administration has had an impact, transforming this city from a small peripheral town into a place of excellence, attractive for tourists and investments”.

On Radio 24 Leccese he then revealed that it was one of the most difficult campaigns ever“we went through three seasons: winter, spring and summer. The context didn’t help both on an emotional and content level. However, the voters in the end largely appreciated the program”.

On the sore point about the turnoutwhich was confirmed in Bari sharp decline compared to the first round (when there was also voting for the European elections): the percentage of voters for the run-off stopped at 37.53 (in the first round it was 58.17%), Leccese underlined that in reality “it was superior compared to the times of Antonio Decaro”, the fact remains that it is “the decline in participation in the second round is physiological, especially where the first round, as in this case, ended with a huge difference. Many believed I was already mayor. When the result is certain, people don’t go to vote. And it seems paradoxical to me that today the Center Right is proposing the abolition of the second round: it is the only rule that has allowed stability.”

The “dirty” electoral campaign, concentrated purely on judicial issues, failed to influence the Centre-Left electoral campaign, this is because, Leccese explained, voters are interested in “the idea of ​​the city of the future, judicial ideas must take another course. They were used by the Center Right forces, even if they call themselves guaranteeists (only for political convenience). In some way I believe that voters are more interested in their tomorrow than in these events”. “As far as I’m concerned – he then added – theor I’m always a guarantee both during the election campaign and outside. I believe voters have appreciated my moral qualities. In 40 years of activity I have never been touched by judicial matters“.

And what does the future look like? “Now I just have to change rooms”, joked Leccese who then clarified: “The important change is in the rooms responsibility: I have always been alongside the mayors, now I have to lead a community that has great expectations: from the innovation of Bari to sustainability. I am the first “green” mayor, who certainly cannot disappoint.”

