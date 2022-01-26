Goals from Listkowski and Coda decide the match. The attacker from Vicenza scores and then vents his frustration: from Vicenza more and more last to 8 points

Before all. With an explosive, continuous and convincing performance, Lecce beat Vicenza 2-1 in difficulty and overtake Pisa and Brescia: Baroni’s team thus climbed to the top of Serie B. Listkowski and Coda led the way in the first half, then the Giallorossi they touched the trio several times without ever risking to lose points in the recovery of the 18th matchday of the championship: Meggiorini’s goal came too late. The attacker, at the end of the match, bursts into a cry of frustration linked to a few words that have flown too far into the field as well as to the umpteenth defeat: Vicenza ever more last.

Double hook – At the Via del Mare two formations face off with obvious differences of motivation, but at the same time with a need for vital points for their respective objectives. The game takes a while to fuel up, but after 28 minutes the shock gives it a splendid play by Massimo Coda: with his back to the goal in the trocar, the Giallorossi striker manages to throw Marcin Listkowski in depth from the outside foot: the Polish footballer rewards the companion found and coldly bags into the corner. A couple of turns of the clock later the two protagonists try to reverse the roles but, despite the 23-year-old Rypin’s assist is precise, the center forward’s tap-in from a few meters ends sensationally high. Not bad, Vicenza suffers too much defensively and in the 38th minute Coda can redeem himself: Lecce’s striker hits the header, but the next rebound disorientates the players and he manages to pounce on the ball again to unload it on the net. Thus ends a bitter first half for the Venetians, dangerous only with a slightly high free-kick from Stefano Giacomelli. See also Oliveira ready for Roma: Mou's call and 15 million are enough

High voltage – Once the second half has begun, Marco Baroni’s diktat seems to be to immediately close the accounts in order to avoid any hope of a Vicenza-style “remuntada”. In fact, the occasions of Lecce follow each other in bursts, with Matteo Grandi who is sometimes attentive and in other cases lucky. Arturo Calabresi kicks wide, John Bjorkengren weakly heads from a good position and Coda touches the post with another shot. A quarter of an hour from the end it’s up to the goalkeeper to foil a very dangerous attempt by Fabio Lucioni, while at 88 ‘a flash of Riccardo Meggiorini is worth the 2-1 and a sip of hope, which runs out with the end of injury time , characterized by a lot of nervousness. Vicenza always last at only 8 points.

January 26, 2022 (change January 26, 2022 | 22:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lecce #Vicenza #Pisa #overtaken #Meggiorini #scores #cries