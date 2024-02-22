Inter of Italy is more leading than ever in Serie A, where we have already played 25 games out of the 38 total (some clubs, like Inter, have 24), with the “Neroazzurro” taking a significant difference of nine points at the top over their immediate pursuer, Juventus.
Now, the group directed by Simone Inzaghi You must visit Leccewhich although it is far from the relegation zone, needs to continue adding to escape it definitively and why not dream of being able to qualify for an international cup. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Lecce-Inter played?
Date: Sunday, February 25
Location: Lecce, Italy
Stadium: Stadio Via del Mare (Lecce)
Hours: 2:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 1:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 12:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 11:00 a.m. in Mexico and 6:00 p.m. in Spain.
Referee: D.Doveri
How can you watch Lecce-Inter?
It has not yet been confirmed whether the meeting will be televised through the ESPN signal, which is the one that usually broadcasts the matches.
What is the latest news from Lecce?
The team led by Roberto DAversa has just lost 2-0 against Torino, but since they have neither injuries nor suspensions, it is likely that they will repeat the XI in search of a good result here.
What is the latest news from Inter?
Coach Simone Inzaghi will have to face this clash without his French striker Marcus Thuram, victim of 'an elongation of the adductor longus muscle of the right thigh' produced against the 'Colchonero' team in the Champions League, so he could be out for two weeks. We will have to see how the team assembles taking into account that it has been playing many games in a few days.
Possible alignments
Lecce: Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongračić, Dorgu; Blin, Ramadani, Rafia, Oudin, Almqvist, Piccoli
Inter: Summer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian; Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan; Dimarco, Alexis Sánchez or Arnautovic, Lautaro.
Forecast
Inter will win 3 to 0.
