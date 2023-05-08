Away victory for Verona who won 1-0 on the Lecce field in the key match to avoid relegation. The match which was valid for the 34th day of the Serie A championship was decided by Cyril Ngonge’s goal, scored in the 72nd minute. With this victory, Verona rises to 30 points in the standings and leaves the relegation zone. Lecce with 31 points is sixteenth in the standings. In the lower part of the Serie A standings in 18th place is Spezia with 27 points, in nineteenth place Cremonese with 24 points and in 20th place Sampdoria with 17 points but one game less.