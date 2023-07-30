After the morning training at CS “M. Marzari” in Folgaria, Lecce took to the field at 5pm for their last friendly match in Trentino, meeting the Cittadella in Lavarone, a match that closed the pre-season retreat of coach D’Aversa’s team. Lecce dominated the game by winning with a score of 3-0 playing with intensity and high pace despite their legs packed as it is normal at the end of July. The goals all in the second half scored by Strefezza, Corfitzen and Almqvist. Second fraction with many fouls and heated nervousness on the pitch but no action taken by the referee from Bolzano. Satisfied with the performance of him at the end of the matches, coach Roberto D’Aversa who however will lose Hjulmand about to move to Sporting in Lisbon. For the Citadel it is the second friendly match in a row that always loses 3-0. Two days ago Gorini’s eleven was beaten by Trento again in Lavarone.