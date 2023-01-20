Lecce, teacher found dead at home by her son: school in shock

Rossella Verrienti, a 64-year-old professor from Castromediano (Lecce), was found dead yesterday morning by her son, in the apartment where she lived. She died suddenly, probably from an illness. You had been the director of the comprehensive school of San Cesario-San Donato for twelve years

His family, friends and the entire school he headed are in shock. In these hours there are many messages of condolence. The mayor of San Donato Alessandro Quarta recalled the director as follows: “She has led our school with sacrifice and self-sacrifice over many years, achieving important results. The city council joins the pain that has affected the family and the whole school world “.

Even the mayor of San Cesario Giuseppe Distante recalled Professor Verrienti as “a respectable and capable person, available to find any solution in the main interest of the boys and of her school. The entire city council expresses its deepest condolences to her family, in the certainty that the community of San Cesario will always remember her with affection, esteem and gratitude,” she concludes.

The funeral of Professor Verrienti will take place on January 20 at 4 pm in the church of Castromediano.