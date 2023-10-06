Alessio Dionisi’s statements at the end of the match between Lecce and Sassuolo, valid for the eighth day of the Serie A championship.

Word ad Alessio Dionisi. The coach of Sassuolo – to the microphones of Sky Sport – he spoke about his team’s performance, in the green rectangle of Via del Mare against the difficult Lecce driven by Roberto D’Aversa. Below are the words of the neroverde coach:

“We didn’t get confused, we knew that Lecce brings intensity at home and the stadium is the driving force. In the first half we played the game but we suffered counterattacks, without the penalty episode we would have struggled. Up until the fiftieth minute the draw was fair, then we had control of the pitch and the match“.I don’t like the alibi, but we played on Monday night, I only trained the team in full yesterday. It felt like we were in the European cups. We played an excellent match, the midfield was new, the regret is that the draw is a little tight“.

On Castillejo’s match: “At the beginning Samu came a lot, he saw that the team wasn’t finding passes. He put personality into the first half, I told him to go up a bit. I’m really happy for the team, Racic also did well, Pedersen and Ferrari did the same“. See also The 5 concerns of Juan Reynoso with Cruz Azul for day 1 of Clausura 2022

Finally Dionisi spoke about Sassuolo’s performance this season: “We won’t have to repeat the second half of Frosinone and the match against Monza. From inactive ball we created scoring situations, we are working like all teams on both the offensive and defensive ones. Our problem in these circumstances is communication, especially with the new guys“.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Palermo world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mediagol to discover all the day’s news on the rosanero in the league.

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 11:21 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED



#LecceSassuolo #Dionisi #draw #bit #tight #Castillejo #brought #personality