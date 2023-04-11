His name is Francesco, he is a jeweler in Mantua: “I enjoy myself like this, and I manage my work over the phone. Benfica? If Inter players knew how hard it is to pedal, Joao Mario would be less scary…”

From our correspondent Filippo Conticello @FilippoCont



Pedaling, pedaling, he wants to get to Istanbul on June 10th. Meanwhile, you see him darting along the sunny ups and downs of Lisbon, decked out early in the morning as if he were leaving for a stage of the Giro: “I’m just looking for a shop where I can buy a box to send my bike back to Milan: also return it like the one way would be too much…”, jokes Francesco Tosato, the 32-year-old Nerazzurri from Mantua, the craziest fan-cyclist there is. His smile set in a long beard is the best recipe against fatigue. At the beginning of the season he made up his mind to do all of his team’s away trips on the saddle, partly for the love of the bike and partly for the love of Inter, and so it went: from Lecce to Lisbon, always on the pedals starting from home, sometimes with the help of planes and trains for some stretches. He’s got an iron will and a good deal of madness, but he’s still human. See also Mancini's tremendous praise for Retegui, newly called up for the Italian national team

Francesco, can you explain the last journey that brought you here?

“For the round of 16 in Oporto I went directly from Milan, I did the entire trip by bike: it lasted fifteen days. Here I had to ‘fix’ the passage to Salerno for the championship and there wasn’t materially the time. For last Friday’s game, the journey was three and a half days, starting at midnight. My partner came, we even took the opportunity to visit Pompeii! Then I went up alone to Rome, I took a flight always together with the bike to Madrid, and from there I cycled Easter and Easter Monday. I arrived yesterday evening: what a liberation when I stopped in front of the statue of Eusebio at Da Luz. In some stretches before, the wind and the heat were unbearable, there are parts of Spain where there’s only desert and it’s tiring with the wind against you…”.

Exactly, but who makes them do it?

“It’s not a bet with myself, it’s simply a pleasure and fun. For some years now I have discovered how beautiful it is to pedal for long stretches, I also do it when I have to go to the beach on vacation now. I enjoy it like this, even if I’m spending a fortune this year … However, I have to thank my partner who is tolerant, she pushes me, sometimes she accompanies me on my bike. And most importantly, you know how much you care about my team. We manage a jewelry store together in Mantua and we can find a way to work: when I’m on my bike, I answer customers with earphones. I make myself useful even at a distance…”. See also Maradona Jr: “I have always believed in the Scudetto. Dad will be cheering for Napoli "

What did you learn traveling around Italy and Europe following Inter?

“That there are wonderful people, that solidarity exists. In the Czech Republic I was in nothingness, really desperate. A gentleman from a small house saw me and gave me water and bread. He often he meets other cyclists to whom you tell your story and end up being adopted by them: they make you stay at their wheel for a while, then invite you home for refreshment ”.

Have the Inter fans who applaud you, in real life and on social media, when you arrive in the stadium for a match?

“I met many guys from the curve: they write to me and give me strength. Of course there are also the haters so it’s all fake. I reply to them: ‘Get on a bike and come with me if you feel like it’… Luckily many are defending me and I have to name a special supporter above all: his name is Biagio Privitera, he has a heart of gold and is very active on social media. He, too, travels everywhere, even if by plane…”. See also Novak Djokovic: Australia needs more time to analyze deportation

On the field, however, Inzaghi’s team should pedal more…

“They’re all a bit down physically, but I don’t judge: it’s not my job, I just cheer. For example, yesterday as soon as I arrived, I went by the hotel where Inter are staying and managed to take a picture with Barella, my idol. I didn’t tell him what I’m doing, I contented myself with saying good luck for these quarter-finals.”

Well, who crosses the finish line in these quarter-finals, Inter or Benfica?

“I hope we, the dream remains Istanbul with direct travel from Milan! But in Lisbon it will be hell, I know, but I’m still hopeful. If our players knew how hard it is to spend 20 hours on the pedals, Joao Mario would be less scary”.