Lecce Roma live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

LECCE ROME STREAMING TV – Today, Monday 1 April 2024, at 6 pm Lecce and Roma take the field at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, a match valid for the 30th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Lecce Rome live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Lecce and Roma will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Lecce Roma kick-off is scheduled for 6pm today, Monday 1 April 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO WATCH THE FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We've seen where to watch Lecce Roma on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today's match:

Lecce (4-2-3-1): Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongracic, Gallo; Ramadani, Blin; Almqvist, Oudin, Banda; Krstovic Rome (4-3-3): Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Aouar; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy.

ALL THE NEWS ABOUT SERIES A

#Lecce #Roma #streaming #live #watch #Serie #match