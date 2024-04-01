Lecce and Roma drew 0-0 today in the all-yellow match on the 30th day of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship. The draw allows the Salento team to rise to 29 points and maintain a minimum margin on the relegation zone. Roma coached by De Rossi has 52 points and slips to -5 from fourth place occupied by Bologna at 57.

The match

The match ignites immediately and Roma lights the fuse, starting with Dybala on the bench. In the 6th minute Bove finds the deflection with his head, Falcone saves. At the other end, Pongracic's header and it's Svilar's turn to intervene. In the 11th minute Baldanzi comes on with a shot that's centimeters wide. At 21' Piccoli enters the scene, destined to become the protagonist of the match. The attacker checks and turns, wrong aim. In the 28th minute Gallo doesn't complete the home team's restart, in the 31st minute Piccoli finishes again: a high ball. The striker has 2 more chances available in the 40th and 42nd minutes. First Svilar opposes the powerful shot, then the attacker sends it over the bar. Before the break, in full recovery, Roma showed up: Angelino fired a free kick, the post chipped.

The second half opens with a thrill in the Salento area. Blin and Falcone stop Zalewski, referee Marcenaro lets it go and the VAR confirms the correctness of the whistle's decision. Roma tried to take the initiative but in the 68th minute conceded space which Lecce exploited to create a colossal chance. Krstovic offers Dorgu a ball to push into the net, the ramshackle conclusion graces the Capitolines. In the 71st minute Roma wasted a huge opportunity. El Shaarawy with a heel triggers Aouar who appears in front of Falcone and has his shot blocked.

In the final, both teams try to win. De Rossi also throws Dybala into the fray but it is Lecce who comes close to the big target. In the 85th minute Banda looks for the joker from the edge of the area, Svilar is attentive and deflects. In the 86th minute, chance for Sansone: inaccurate aim. Last thrill in the 94th minute: Oudin chipped the crossbar, it ended 0-0.