The Emilians, ahead by two goals, were caught by Piccoli and Strefezza, then advanced in injury time. Pongracic condemns D’Aversa before Man’s penalty which sets the final score at 2-4

From our correspondent Nicola Berardino – Lecce

Parma passes and will face Fiorentina in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. But to get rid of Lecce, Pecchia’s team had to wait until the fourth minute of final injury time when an own goal by Pongracic brought the Emilians back into the lead, who then closed with Man’s fourth goal, from a penalty. In the first half, Gialloblù were ahead by two goals thanks to Sohm and Bonny. In the second half Lecce equalized with shots from Piccoli and Strefezza. In the closing credits, Parma’s turnaround in a match in which there was everything, even the stoppage of the referee Minelli who was injured after 20 minutes and was replaced by the fourth official Feliciani.

ONE-TWO YELLOWBLUE — D'Aversa introduces eight new players compared to the lineup lined up on Saturday against Torino. Goalkeeper Brancolini and midfielder Berisha make their debuts. First as a starter in the Giallorossi as a starter for Piccoli and Sansone. Pecchia, used to changing the championship game by game, also changes the team that won in Ascoli in five roles with the additions of Corvi, Coulibaly, Di Chiara, Hainaut and Mihaila. Lecce immediately attacked: in the 30th minute, Sansone's right-foot shot went wide. Brancolini risks on an incursion by Benedyczak, frees Touba. Berischa tries from 40 meters: high. Very aggressive Emilians. And in the 9th minute they took the lead: a long throw from Corvi, on the right Hainaut took advantage of Gallo's indecision and passed it to the onrushing Sohm who gave Brancolini no chance with a deadly right-footed shot. Lecce is making efforts to reorganize itself, especially in terms of approach. And in the 18th minute Coulibaly breaks free in a 70-metre restart, but lets himself be hypnotized by Brancolini's shot. Mihaila tries on the rebound: a shot deflected into the corner. Referee Minelli suffers from a problem with his right heel. He resorts to medical care. He starts again but has to stop. And from the 24th minute he was replaced in the direction of the match by the fourth official, Feliciani. In the 28th minute, Parma doubled their advantage with a gem from Bonny who calibrated a touch from the edge of the area on a ball rebounded by Piccoli after a corner. Via del Mare boos the Giallorossi. D'Aversa's team shakes up. Strefezza and Piccoli try to reach the net. In the 38th minute Sansone posts the post: as the action develops, Piccoli is brought down by Hainaut. Feliciani points to the spot but then goes to the VAR again and does an about-face: no penalty. Lecce starts again. With greater intensity in the maneuver. Parma slows down the pace and controls by strengthening the pressing. Seven minutes of added time before the break.

parma in the sprint — One change for each side at the start of the second half. In Lecce Pongracic takes over Baschirotto, in Parma Bernabè for Bonny (Benedyczak advances to the front line). In the 9th minute Lecce reopens the match. Piccoli catapulted onto Strefezza's cross from the right and passed Corvi on the goalkeeper's rebound. The goal reignites D'Aversa's team. Double substitution among the gialloblù: Osorio and Hainaut come off for Delprato and Man. In the 15th minute Piccoli strikes again, but the goal is disallowed due to Strefezza's offside. Zagaritis replaces DI Chiara. Banda enters for Oudin and Almqvist for Sansone. So D'Aversa switches to 4-2-3-1. An attempt by Strefezza is out. Which in the 31st minute brought the match back to a draw. Lifted right foot by the Giallorossi captain under the crossbar following an assist from Banda. Now Lecce feels ready for the feat. Great save by Corvi following a whip from Piccoli. Charpentier replaces Benedyczak in the 34th minute: Pecchia opts for 4-1-4-1. Parma's maneuver takes a breather again. Piccoli's head kick: high. Mihaila's razor on a free kick: Brancolini saves. Dorgu replaces Gallo. Five minutes of added time. Good chance for Banda who however misses the target. In the 49th minute, Man crosses the ball from the right, a ball into the center which Pongracic deflects into the net for a bitter own goal, Parma taking the lead again. D'Aversa brings in Krstovic for Strefezza. But it's not over. Bernabè brought down in the area by Ramadani. Penalty. Man scores the 4-2 with his left foot which closes the score and takes Parma to the round of 16 of the Italian Cup to the joy of president Krause in the stands.