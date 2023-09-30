Lecce Napoli live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

LECCE NAPLES STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 30 September 2023, at 3 pm Lecce and Napoli take to the field at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, a match valid for the seventh day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Lecce Naples live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Lecce and Napoli will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Lecce Napoli kick-off is scheduled for 3pm today, Saturday 30 September 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Lecce Napoli on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

LECCE (4-3-3): Falcon; Gendrey, Pongracic, Baschirotto, Dorgu; Blin, Ramadani, Rafia; Almqvist, Krstovic, Strefezza. All. Baroni.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Mario Rui; Cajuste, Lobotka, Zielinski; Raspadori, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Garcia.

