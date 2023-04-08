Napoli wins 2-1 over Lecce in the match valid for the 29th day of Serie A and played at the Via del Mare stadium in the Salento city. The match was decided by Gallo’s own goal in the 64th minute. First the guests took the lead with a Di Lorenzo goal in the 18th minute, to which Di Francesco answered in the 52nd minute. In the standings, the Azzurri, who restart after the home defeat against Milan, are solidly first with 74 points, while the Giallorossi, at their 6th consecutive defeat, are sixteenth at 27.

THE MATCH – The first chance of the match was for the home team with Maleh who, in the 9th minute, volleyed a left-footed volley from Ceesay, engaging Meret in a high deflection. In the Salento’s best moment, Napoli found the goal in the 18th minute. Falcone was beaten by Di Lorenzo who, in one of his usual central entries, headed a ball into the area by Kim, who remained forward on the developments of a corner kick. In the 34th minute another blue flash arrives with Lozano who centers and kicks: a poisonous low shot that Falcone is very good at deflecting for a corner kick.

The second half begins with a great opportunity for Lecce with Di Francesco serving Oudin’s cut from the left, which only touches the ball which ends up in Meret’s hands. In the 48th minute the Salento players again became dangerous with a beating and rebating following a corner kick stopped again by Meret in a low grip. In the 52nd minute Lecce equalized through Di Francesco. The number 11 from Salento throws a short ball into the net from the Napoli defense at the end of a start to the second half all in yellow and red colors.

In the 64th minute, a sensational and unexpected new advantage for Napoli: in fact, it was not Spalletti’s players who scored but the Gallo-Falcone duo. The first badly deflects the ball towards his own goalkeeper who, in turn, completely misses the air catch. In the immediately following reversal in the face, Lecce is one step away from a new draw, again with Di Francesco, who sees the opportunity canceled by a sensational intervention by Di Lorenzo on the goal line.

In the 72nd minute, another opportunity for the Giallorossi: this time it was Umtiti who rebounded towards Meret’s goal after a free kick was rebounded. The ex Barça, however, sends to the bottom. In the 82nd minute, Spalletti was defeated in the Champions League projection: Simeone was forced to leave the field due to a problem with his right thigh flexor. The Argentine took over for Raspadori in the 66th minute and is in very strong doubt for Wednesday evening’s match against Milan. Lecce does not give up until the end, but at the triple whistle it is Napoli who win the three points, erasing the bad knockout against Milan and thus being able to start thinking about the Champions League. Salentini who, on the other hand, collect the sixth consecutive defeat.