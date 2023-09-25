Lecce flies behind Inter and Milan in Serie A

Lecce dreams after the victory against Genoa (at the hands of the “Magician” Remi Oudin). The Salento team led by Roberto D’Aversa is third in the standings after 5 days behind Simone Inzaghi’s invincible Inter (15 points) and Pioli’s Milan (12 points), with the best start to their campaign which they brought to Salento 11 points (three wins – against Lazio, Salernitana and Genoa – and two draws with Fiorentina and Monza) and a roster of 8 goals scored and 4 conceded. A small sporting miracle for a club that has its budget in order, the lowest salary in Serie A (15 million gross) and the youngest squad in the championship: 17 players born between 2000 and 2004 (and 7 come from the academy).

Lecce, the sale of Hjulmand and the new masterpiece by Pantaleo Corvino

Last summer the sale of its most prized piece arrived: the former captain and heart of the Giallorossi midfield Morten Hjulmand (physique, technique, leadership: a player who in front of the defense would also have been useful to many big names in Serie A): 18 million plus 3 in bonuses from Sporting Lisbon for the 24-year-old Dane. A bargain for whoever bought him, but also for Lecce, who discovered him before anyone else two years ago. The technical director Pantaleo Corvino, who recently renewed for 3 years, with the help of the sporting director Stefano Trinchera, as always, proves to be an absolute number one in discovering young talents and launching them into great football. And the work is 360°, let’s not forget that the Lecce Primavera coached by Federico Coppitelli is Italian champion.

Lecce, Krstovic, revelation striker discovered by Pantaleo Corvino: the eyes of Inter and Milan on the Montegrino

Lots of babies on the launch pad (watch out Patrick Dorguan 18-year-old full-back and the Romanian striker born in 2003 Rareș Burnete), but in the meantime there are a couple of companies that have started the championship in the best way. First of all the goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone who has the eyes of Premier League clubs (in addition to Roma) and the striker on him Nikola Krstovic: 23-year-old center forward for the Montenegro national team (11 appearances and 2 goals in the senior selection) scored 3 goals in the first 4 Serie A matches, Corvino took him from the Slovak league (DAC Dun. Streda, 29 goals in 56 appearances).

“We followed him for a long time and in secret – explained the president of Lecce Saverio Sticchi Damiani on Radio anch’io sport (Rai Radio 1) – and the reports from our observers were not particularly encouraging. But Pantaleo (Corvino, ed.) insisted, explaining to me that on other occasions he had wanted players despite not entirely positive relationships, which then turned out to be successful. For now it’s proving to be a good investment, we’ll see how it goes in the rest of the championship.” Among other things, according to calciomercato.com Krstovic “was followed live by Inter with Ausilio in Monza-Lecce and by Milan in the match between the Salento team and Salernitana”.

Lecce, Sticchi Damiani: “The objective remains salvation”

Lecce dreams, the calendar lists two complicated commitments this week (midweek trip to the pitch of Juventus and then comes the Naples champion of Italy at the Via Del Mare Stadium), but its patron keeps everyone down to earth. “This must not make us lose sight of the objective of our season, which is and remains salvation. We hope to get there as soon as possible. Of course, it is important to have 11 points on the eve of matchday six, but we must remain aware of our size.”

Lecce, bookmakers price the European dream

However, bookmakers have lowered the odds for a possible qualification in Europe. An almost impossible mission, but in the meantime it is taken into account by bet365 (34 against 1: bet one euro and win thirty-four) with Snai odds at 100, Planetwin365 at 101, and Sisal at 200. Not only that. Self Conference or even Europa League for Lecce they are a beautiful dream, but unlikely given the competition, salvation does not appear like a mirage. So much so that a relegation of the Salento team is paid by the various brokers between quota 3 and quota 6.

