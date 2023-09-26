Lecce title like Ranieri’s Leicester in the Premier League: bookmakers are betting on it (photo Lapresse)

Five historic Serie A days for owner Sticchi Damiani’s Lecce: third place in the standings alone – ahead of noble clubs such as Juventus, Naples, Lazio and Roma – in the wake of Inter and Milan. After having gained 11 points (three wins and two draws, the boys coached by coach D’Aversa are undefeated) it is safe to dream.

Someone in Salento is looking at a qualification in Europe, even if it was just the Conference League. The club and owners keep their feet on the ground and maintain their goal of the season in safety. But in the meantime the bookmakers are risking a crazy bet: Lecce champion of Italy.

Remi Oudin, winning goal against Genoa for the “Magician” of Lecce (lapress photo)

To be rational, it is pure science fiction, but for the record, a sensational championship which would make Lecce the greatest underdog in history, even more so than Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester (Premier League won in the 2015/2016 season by breaking the resistance of top clubs such as Manchester City and United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham) at the beginning of the season it was offered at 1000 (i.e.: one euro points and you win a thousand) and now – yet they remain very high – it was cut to 250 to 1 by Betflag and Scommessemania.

Lecce-Krstovic, the analogy with Leicester-Vardy

Meanwhile there is an analogy between Lecce and Leicester: lstar of the English team, Jamie Vardy in 2015/16 he scored 3 goals in 5 games (he then closed the season with 24 goals, second-leading scorer behind Harry Kane on 25). The same score scored by Nikola Krstovicthe Montenegrin striker discovered by Pantaleo Corvino in the Slovakian championship.

