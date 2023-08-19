Lazio will have to fight to qualify for the next Champions League. The start of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship with a sequence of demanding away games doesn’t help. The Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri speaks at the press conference on the eve of the match on the Lecce field. “The league is difficult, there are teams better equipped than us. Last year we benefited from the efforts of other teams involved in the cups in Europe. I don’t think these situations will repeat themselves, so it will be more difficult than last year.” playing three of the first four away matches against Napoli, Milan and Juventus was practically impossible. I think it’s not accidental.”

It is difficult to expect an immediate contribution from the new arrivals: “They are almost all behind in terms of physical knowledge, especially Rovella and Kamada. Rovella comes from an injury, Kamada is back from a long period of inactivity, only Isaksen seems to me to be in condition”.

Woe to talk about the transfer market: “It is a scandal that it is open once the season has begun. In Italy the transfer market lasts three times as long as it did 30 days ago, let’s make a transfer market of 10 days and the prosecutors, you’ll see, will count for less. I’m pissed off, tomorrow some players may have their heads elsewhere…”