Lecce 2nd half: Brancolini, Berisha, Listkowski, Björkengren, Vulturar, McJannet, Lemmens, Corfitzen, Dorgu, Pascalau, Rodriguez.
US Postal (South Tyrol Representative Office): Brancolini, Alberto (1′ st Frei), Angerer, Worndle, Breitenberger, De Vito, Oberrauch, Prantl, Mair, Forcher (1′ st Lechner), Lampugnani (1′ st Stangl). Coach: Rodolfo Cont.
Referee: Mr. Elio Grezzana of Belluno
Scorers: 8′ pt Maleh, 15′ pt Strefezza, 20′ pt Maleh, 27′ pt Ceesay, 29′ pt Corfitzen, 30′ pt aut. Bleve, 36′ pt Ceesay, 45′ pt Di Francesco, 14′ st Berisha, 20 st Corfitzen
Baschirotto, Dermaku, Hjulmand, Banda, Helgason, Almqvist and Rafia have done a personalized job.
Tomorrow morning the team will work in the pool before the afternoon session (5.30 pm).
July 18 – 7.14pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Lecce #large #victory #Postal #goals #Corfitzen #Maleh #Ceesay
Leave a Reply