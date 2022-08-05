Big numbers at the Via del Mare. It will be possible to subscribe to the season ticket for the Serie A Giallorossi home matches until Friday 5 August

One day after the closure of the season ticket campaign of Lecce for the 2022/23 season, scheduled for tomorrow at 20, a new historical record of subscribers was reached, surpassing that of the last season in which subscriptions were opened, it was the Serie A 2019 / 2020. Card number was issued last night 18.764 which crosses the finish line of the new record and surpasses the definitive figure of 18,763 season ticket holders for the 19/20 season !. But today other season tickets sold and the near threshold of 19,000.