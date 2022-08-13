Enrico Mentana against Dazn during Lecce-Inter. The director of Tg La7 ‘dedicates’ a post on Instagram to the platform that broadcasts the Serie A football championship in streaming. “After half an hour watching Lecce v Inter, Dazn obscures the match and asks me to subscribe again, after having regularly tapped my money every month. Dazn, cordially: learn to respect your customers ”, writes Mentana, an Inter fan. The director is not the only football fan to complain on social media during the first day of Serie A. The hashtag #Dazn is at the top of the Twitter trends, driven by the twittering of many users who post screenshots to support their reasons and to ‘denounce’ problems that would have made Milan-Udinese’s vision complicated, in particular.