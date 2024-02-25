Inter wins 4-0 on the Lecce pitch today in the match scheduled for the 26th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Nerazzurri, first in the standings, prevailed with a brace from Lautaro and goals from Frattesi and de Vrij. The seventh consecutive success allows the team coached by Inzaghi to rise to 66 points and continue their solitary march towards the scudetto. Lecce remains at 24 points, with a 4-point margin over the relegation zone.

The match

The home team started without fear of the top players in the class and in the 7th minute they created the first chance of the match. Following the development of a free kick, a deflection turns into an assist for Almqvist who immediately shoots with his right foot but misses the target. In the 13th minute, an interesting cross towards the center from Rafia goes to Piccoli who, on the run, manages to head but misses Audero's goal. At the quarter of an hour, Inter took the lead with their first shot on goal. With the winger Asllani serves a splendid vertical ball for Lautaro who takes it forward with left-handed control and then beats Falcone with his right.

In the 21st minute Sansone tries: first with a shot deflected by the defense, then he serves an interesting ball returned in the middle on the fly, but a rebound favors Audero's catch. After a few minutes Mkhitaryan comes close to doubling his lead. On a confusing move in the area, the ball is collected by the Armenian who crosses it with the left foot and sends it just wide. Lecce didn't give up and stayed in the game and showed up again in the 35th minute near Audero. Dangerous cross from Rafia for the insertion of Blin who is blocked for a corner at the last moment. Before the break Asllani tries, swerving onto the right and looking for a curling shot from distance: Falcone blocks.

The second half starts with a new referee: Doveri suffered a problem and couldn't make it for the second half, replaced by the fourth official Baroni. In the 2nd minute, Blin's splendid insertion comes from Gallo's cross from the left who dives with his head and the ball goes just wide. In the 5th minute Dimarco, positioned on the right in the penalty area, volleys a shot to the near post with his left foot and calls Falcone to respond. In the 9th minute the guests doubled their lead with Frattesi. On an action started from below and led by Bisseck, Sanchez from a tight angle passes in front of goal for the Roman midfielder's under-measure goal.

Two minutes pass and Inzaghi's boys score a hat trick. Frattesi flies to the right, serves Lautaro in the center who scores into an empty net. In the 21st minute Lecce came close to scoring with Banda. Great left foot from the Zambian player and the ball goes out for nothing. After a minute the poker comes with a header from de Vrij from a corner. At 26' chance for Piccoli; good move by Almqvist who comes back and serves the attacker: control and volley, save by Audero. At the half hour mark, double change for Inzaghi: Frattesi and Dimarco out, Akinsanmiro in, making his Serie A debut and Buchanan. Shortly after Arnautovic's right diagonally, Falcone extends the trajectory with his foot and avoids the 5th goal.

It ends with Inter in attack and still close to a fifth goal with Dumfries in the 44th minute. Cross from Barella for the Dutchman, all alone in the centre, who doesn't hit a good header and grace Falcone.