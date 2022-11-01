Morten Hjulmand midfielder and captain of the Lecce , spoke thus in the press conference of the moment of the Giallorossi, focusing on the difficulties of Serie A, the need to find the way to goal more often. In the words of the player, also a passage in the World Cup with the dream of taking part with his Denmark in Qatar 2022.

LECCE – “We shoot little on goal and we are talking about this among ourselves, we work on it during the week. It must also be said that in Serie A it is not easy to score many goals, but it is clear that in the first matches we did better in the last thirty meters “, he said Hjulmand. “We will go back to doing it, also because we also have strong and fast wards, with goals in the legs. We have not done very well in the last few days what happened in the last matches but I cannot explain it.” On the last matches of the Salento: “Referees episodes? I talk to the referees, I have no problems. In the last few weeks, however, there have been choices that have penalized us. In any case, I only think about playing. We want to close this phase of the championship in the best possible way. to work well and hard during the break “.