After having conquered the much coveted A league , the Salento club is preparing to face the top flight with the support of a large number of Giallorossi supporters. The Salento, in fact, have hit the historical record of subscribed cards: 18,764. Through a press release, the Lecce gives notice, also recalling the methods of purchasing subscriptions:

“Via del Mare is our home! Two days after the end of the season ticket campaign, a new historical record of season tickets was reached, surpassing that of the last season in which the subscriptions were opened, it was the 2019/2020 Serie A. card number 18.764 which crosses the finish line of the new record and surpasses the definitive figure of 18.763 season ticket holders for the 19/20 season! Once again our fans have surpassed themselves! It will be possible to subscribe to the home games of the Giallorossi of Serie A TIM 2022/23 until Friday 5 August in the manner previously communicated “.