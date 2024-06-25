Racale (Lecce), 22 year old stabs his ex-girlfriend in his parents’ garden. She is hospitalized in serious condition while he has been arrested for attempted murder

Yet another case of violence against women. This time it happened at Racalin the province of Lecce, where a young man of 22 years he stabbed the21 year old ex girlfriend, hitting her in multiple points of the body with two different blades. The incident occurred last night in the garden of her parents’ house.

The girl, rescued by her relatives, was taken to the emergency room of the hospital Gallipoli but given the severity of her injuries she was then transferred toTricase hospital. The attacker was arrested by the police for attempted murder. The ex-boyfriend would never have accepted the end of the relationship that lasted six years and ended about a month ago.