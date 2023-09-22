Genoa – At the “Via del mare” Alberto Gilardino confirms the eleven he came close to last Saturday the victory against Napoli at Ferraris. With the Salento team, therefore, it will still be 4-4-2 with De Winter at right back and Martin who won the run-off with Vasquez on the opposite side. In midfield, the former world champion coach asks the Badelj-Strootman-Frendrup trio to work overtime with Sabelli who, after the excellent performance with the Neapolitans, returns to play in a more advanced position. Up front, we start again with the Retegui-Gudmundsson tandem.

D’Aversa, however, is dealing with Baschirotto’s disqualification and Banda’s absence due to injury. To replace the attacking winger, the former Samp coach is aiming for Strefezza. In defense the Touba-Pongracic pair starts from the first minute.

The official lineups:

Lecce (4-3-3): Falcone; Gendrey, Touba, Pongracic, Gallo; Kaba, Ramadani, Rafia; Almqvist, Krstovic, Strefezza. Coach: Roberto D’Aversa

Genoa (4-4-2): Martinez; De Winter, Bani, Dragusin, Martin; Sabelli, Strootman, Badelj, Frendrup; Retegui, Gudmundsson. Coach Alberto Gilardino