LECCE. An 87-year-old man, Espedito Tornatore, was found dead with a knife stuck at the heart level inside his home in Carmiano. The police and the magistrate on duty are on site.

From what we learn, the elderly man lived with his wife in a building where other family members, children and grandchildren live. At the moment investigators are not ruling out murder but are also examining the hypothesis of a voluntary act. From what we learned, the elderly man had had an argument with his wife.